Micro Focus names new ANZ channel chief

By on
Micro Focus names new ANZ channel chief
Jonty Collins (Micro Focus)

Micro Focus has appointed a new local channel chief in Jonty Collins to replace outgoing ANZ channel director Todd Parsons.

Collins joins the enterprise software company from Commvault where he was a partner business manager. Prior to this he was AvePoint’s local channel director.

Micro Focus said in a statement that Collins would “ look to provide a balance of resources across the ANZ region, ensuring a consistency of engagement to make sure there is regular interaction with the channel”.

“Micro Focus provides me with the opportunity to move into a larger enterprise space with a dynamic customer base and more a complex product portfolio,” Collins added.

“I enjoy the challenge of helping partners and customers use technology to build solutions and improve processes.

“Taking a back-to-basics approach is about building relationships with Micro Focus partners, which facilitates more engagement and return on investment in the channel.

“Micro Focus will provide more investment in the partner space, including providing resources for presales, sales and education about Micro Focus technology, to facilitate strong growth for partners in the region.”

The vendor’s ANZ boss Peter Fuller said Collins had “a wealth of experience that is an asset to strengthening relationships and profits for the Micro Focus channel community.”

Late last month, Micro Focus celebrated its APJ Partner Awards in a virtual event. Adelaide’s Insync was named APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Emerging Market, joining two other APJ-based partners.

Insync recently implemented a Micro Focus identity management solution for the South Australian Government.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
avepoint channel chief commvault computer software data centre insync jonty collins micro focus security servers & storage software

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

SolarWinds software linked to US Treasury hack

SolarWinds software linked to US Treasury hack
Microsoft says new Teams hardware is incoming

Microsoft says new Teams hardware is incoming
Advice on finance from Channel Chiefs

Advice on finance from Channel Chiefs
Brennan IT wins $20 million managed services deal

Brennan IT wins $20 million managed services deal
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?