Micro Focus names new ANZ channel chief

Micro Focus has appointed a new local channel chief in Jonty Collins to replace outgoing ANZ channel director Todd Parsons.

Collins joins the enterprise software company from Commvault where he was a partner business manager. Prior to this he was AvePoint’s local channel director.

Micro Focus said in a statement that Collins would “ look to provide a balance of resources across the ANZ region, ensuring a consistency of engagement to make sure there is regular interaction with the channel”.

“Micro Focus provides me with the opportunity to move into a larger enterprise space with a dynamic customer base and more a complex product portfolio,” Collins added.

“I enjoy the challenge of helping partners and customers use technology to build solutions and improve processes.

“Taking a back-to-basics approach is about building relationships with Micro Focus partners, which facilitates more engagement and return on investment in the channel.

“Micro Focus will provide more investment in the partner space, including providing resources for presales, sales and education about Micro Focus technology, to facilitate strong growth for partners in the region.”

The vendor’s ANZ boss Peter Fuller said Collins had “a wealth of experience that is an asset to strengthening relationships and profits for the Micro Focus channel community.”

Late last month, Micro Focus celebrated its APJ Partner Awards in a virtual event. Adelaide’s Insync was named APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Emerging Market, joining two other APJ-based partners.

Insync recently implemented a Micro Focus identity management solution for the South Australian Government.