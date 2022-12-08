Micro Focus names Richard Everett as new ANZ boss

By on
Richard Everett (Micro Focus)

Enterprise software provider Micro Focus has appointed Richard Everett as its new managing director in Australia and New Zealand.

Everett will replace Peter Fuller, who has retired after more than six years at the helm.

As MD, Everett will be responsible for driving the ANZ team in immediate growth specialisation areas, including application modernisation and cybersecurity (CyberRes) and longer-term growth specialisation areas such as artificial intelligence data analytics and governance and IT operations.

Micro Focus said Everett will also invest in employee training to assist the vendor's go-to-market strategy, and support its global corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Everett moves from his previous role as Micro Focus’ sales director ANZ – southern region which he started in 2021.

Micro Focus said he was selected for the role due to his demonstrated history in the IT sector spanning more than 20 years. Everett also held various leadership roles in Australia and Singapore, including ISI chief executive officer from 2018 to 2019, CGI vice president from 2016 to 2018 and various managerial roles at Unisys, International SOS and ASG Group.

Micro Focus president Asia Pacific and Japan Stephen McNulty said, “I am extremely proud that Richard Everett has been appointed to this role from within Micro Focus. His leadership experience is an asset to the team, partners, and customers in ANZ. He is already off to a flying start in continuing the many great successes in the region, and we look forward to seeing him lead the very capable ANZ team into the future.”

Everett said, “When it comes to application modernisation and transformation strategies, Micro Focus’s expertise, coupled with its alliances and partnerships with key hyperscalers, will also benefit customers and prospects in the coming twelve months.

“I am excited to work with the team to help develop future leaders as well as look at the wider impact of what we do in ANZ and the contributions we make to our people, our customers, and the planet.”

