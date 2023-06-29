Micron beats revenue estimates

By on
Micron beats revenue estimates

Micron Technology beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by demand for its memory chips from the fast-growing artificial intelligence sector.

Soaring demand from the generative AI sector, which has garnered heightened investor attention following the viral popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT, has helped prop up sales amid weakness in Micron's traditional smartphone and PC markets.

The proliferation of generative AI will likely fuel a jump in demand for data to feed large language models and could boost the need for more storage chips, analysts have said.

The company reported revenue of US$3.75 billion for the quarter ended May 31, compared with estimates of US$3.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Micron forecast fourth-quarter revenue of US$3.9 billion plus or minus US$200 million for the quarter ending Aug. 31, largely in line with expectations.

The company, which makes DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, reported a net loss of US$1.9 billion, compared with a profit of US$2.63 billion a year earlier.

Shares of the company gained about 5 per cent in trading after the bell.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ai dram hardware micron nand semiconductors

Partner Content

What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
Google takes aim at Microsoft's Azure and software licensing

Google takes aim at Microsoft's Azure and software licensing
The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?