Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

By on
Micron launches new pricing experiment for stability

Chipmaker Micron on Thursday announced it was experimenting with a new pricing model for its chips called forward pricing agreements that would aim to stabilize the steep price fluctuations that plague the industry.

"I'm super excited to announce that a top 10 customer has already signed up on this model with us, a more than US$500 million a year of revenue for a three year agreement," said Sumit Sadana, Micron's chief business officer at the company's investor day event.

He declined to project how much of the long-term agreements with customers would migrate to this new model of pricing, and emphasized that this was an "experiment". He said the current long-term agreements are based on volume and not on prices. The forward pricing agreements have both volume and pricing.

When asked about whether the contracts would be enforceable Sadana acknowledged that one party or the other would always be on the wrong side of the price.

Sadana also said that Micron does not plan to lower its gross margins to push the forward pricing agreements ahead.

"There'll be ups and downs, but the benefits ultimately outweigh the risks of actually doing an agreement like this," said Sadana.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chipmaker finance hardware memory micron pricing silicon supply chain

Partner Content

Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Deloitte acquires Sydney's Intellify

Deloitte acquires Sydney's Intellify
Court orders investment firm to engage MSSP

Court orders investment firm to engage MSSP
TPG Telecom sells mobile, rooftop towers for $950 million

TPG Telecom sells mobile, rooftop towers for $950 million
Atturra acquires Perth's Hayes for $8.5m

Atturra acquires Perth's Hayes for $8.5m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?