Microsoft 365 ISV partner AvePoint launches first global partner program

AvePoint, a data management SaaS vendor for Microsoft 365, has launched its first global partner program.

The program expands on the company’s current regional partner programs and is available to both new and existing partners.

AvePoint tailored the program to meet the unique needs of different types of partners, including managed service partners, value added resellers, cloud consultants and DevOps partners, equipping them with technology and resources needed to boost revenues.

“The Microsoft ecosystem presents a huge economic opportunity for partners who can build purpose-driven services around it with AvePoint technologies,” AvePoint SVP of global channel and partner ecosystems Jason Beal said.

“The number of Microsoft Teams active users increased by more than 100 million since the start of the pandemic, with many of those organisations forced to rush through their digital transformations without having all of their security, compliance or data retention plans in place. That is an attractive opportunity for partners who can help consolidate and protect and govern data from exposure and loss.”

AvePoint launched the program after listing on the Nasdaq, and part of the capital raised was used to invest in its channel.

“The channel is one of the most important expansion vectors for AvePoint, so we’ve made it a priority across all business departments in order to realize company goals,” AvePoint CEO and co-founder Tianyi “TJ” Jiang said.

As part of the program, partners can avail of discounts, rebates and other incentives; training and enablement; live support services; access to Microsoft 365 expertise; IP co-creation for MSPs; and marketing and co-selling opportunities.

Partners will be part of a tiered system of authorised and invested partners, with the former getting access to additional support, resources, and discounts for top partners.

In the announcement, John Kelly of Australian AvePoint partner Eighty20 Solutions said, “Eighty20 was established with a simple, yet powerful, goal in mind - to deliver transformations in collaboration with our customers. Our strategic partnership with AvePoint was formed to simplify a path to success by leveraging their market leading product set.”

“By launching their partner program, AvePoint has reinforced their commitment to our success, and we look forward to continuing this journey with them.”

Ingram Micro Cloud VP of portfolio management Duncan Robinson said, "As the world’s largest cloud ecosystem, we owe it to our partners to offer the most innovative products and solutions from a variety of ISVs.”

“AvePoint serves a unique and critical role in helping to manage and secure digital collaboration, and we are proud to offer their products as we aim to grow our base as well.”