Microsoft 365 wobbles after faulty update

Microsoft has revealed that Microsoft 365 services are currently affected by an outage caused by a recent software update.

The outage affects user access to Outlook.com, Microsoft Teams, Office.com, Power Platform and Dynamics365. The issue has been found to affect users globally.

Existing sessions were found to be unaffected, so any user still logged in to an existing session would be able to continue.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

The vendor said “a recent change“ was found to be the source of the outage and the change was rolled back to try mitigate the issue. Microsoft said the rollback so far has not been effective and has started looking into alternative options.

“We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause,” the vendor said.

“We’re rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure to improve the user experience while we continue to investigate the issue.”

As the issue affected Microsoft users globally, with the outage being discussed on social media and by mainstream media outlets.



CRN can also confirm it is also being affected by the outage, with issues accessing some services.

