Microsoft acknowledges screen issue on Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft has finalised an investigation of user claims that Surface Laptop 3 screens were cracking at random and will offer free repairs to devices under warranty.

The issue came to light in early 2020 when customers started reporting that their Surface Laptop 3 screens were cracking, either along the corners or across the face of the screen, seemingly spontaneously, according to a ZDNet report.

The report pointed to reddit users complaining that through no fault of their own they were experiencing faulty screens and cracks.

“I do not get it, last night I use the laptop normally, and I put on the desk charge it before I went to sleep. When I use it tonight I notice there is a crack on the laptop. There is no crack when last night or else I will notice last night,” said one user, which initiated several other users sharing similar experiences.

Microsoft started investigating in February and shared a brief note about its findings in early May.

“We have investigated claims of screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause,” the vendor wrote on a support page.

“If you believe your Surface Laptop 3 is experiencing this issue, you are encouraged to contact our Microsoft Support to initiate a repair free of charge during the warranty period of the device.”

Microsoft also stated that users who had already paid for a repair to address the same issue could contact Microsoft Support to discuss reimbursement.

