Microsoft acquires Softomotive to up its Robotic Process Automation chops

Microsoft on Tuesday revealed the acquisition of Softomotive, a deal aiming to empower the software giant’s partners to create and deploy artificially intelligent bots that automate business workflows.

The UK-based robotic process automation developer offers a popular platform, WinAutomation, used by more than 9,000 customers to automate Windows desktop processes involving both legacy and modern applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft plans to merge that platform with Microsoft Power Automate to enhance its native capabilities for building bots and integrating apps from other software platforms, including SAP, Citrix and Java.

“By bringing Softomotive’s desktop automation together with the existing Microsoft Power Automate capabilities, at uniquely affordable pricing, Microsoft is further democratizing RPA and enabling everyone to create bots to automate manual business processes,” Charles Lamanna, Microsoft corporate vice president for Citizen Application Platform, wrote in a blog.

Also Tuesday, at its Build conference, Microsoft announced an upgrade to its Power Platform to provide easier integrations with Teams--enabling capabilities such as quickly adding automated workflows and custom apps into the collaboration solution.

Power Automate has added Teams business process templates, Microsoft said, allowing developers of automated workflows to include pre-built templates or create customized ones.

“We are providing customers with additional choices for creating workflows in Power Automate,” Lamanna said in the Microsoft blog. “Now, anyone can build RPA bots with our existing browser-based authoring app or through a new desktop app with WinAutomation.”

The acquisition will enable Microsoft partners to expand out-of-the-box UI automation drivers for commonly used apps and services, Lamanna said.

“Microsoft is committed to providing the most robust set of RPA capabilities in one platform,” he said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com