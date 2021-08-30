Microsoft adds further CPUs to Windows 11 compatibility list

Microsoft said Friday that the list of processors that will be compatible with Windows 11 has been expanded slightly to include several additional high-performance Intel chips.

In the company’s latest update about processor compatibility for the forthcoming operating system, Microsoft said that no additional AMD processors will be added to the list of compatible CPUs for Windows 11.

The successor to the widely deployed Windows 10 operating system, Windows 11 is planned to launch during the holiday season.

While Microsoft had previously said that older PCs running some seventh-gen Intel chips might ultimately support Windows 11, the company has only added one seventh-gen Intel processor to the Windows 11 CPU list – the high-powered Intel Core 7820HQ. And even with that chip, Microsoft specified in a blog post on Friday that Windows 11 will only be offered on “select devices that shipped with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentized, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) design principles, including Surface Studio 2.”

Microsoft said that the only other older Intel chips that will support Windows 11 are the Intel Core X Series processors – high-performance Core i9 chips that were launched in late 2019. The company also added Intel Xeon W processors, which just debuted this quarter, to the Windows 11 compatibility list.

As for AMD chips, while Microsoft had previously said some AMD Zen 1 processors might be able to run Windows 11, that will not be the case.

“After carefully analyzing the first generation of AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD, together we concluded that there are no additions to the supported CPU list,” Microsoft said in its post.

Besides those additional high-performance Intel chips, Microsoft company has said that its hardware requirements for upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 include having a processor from Intel’s eighth-generation and newer, or AMD’s Zen 2 series and up.

While not mentioned in the blog post, it may be possible for users to run Windows 11 on non-compatible hardware by continuing to run a PC in the Windows Insider program or through the manual creation of a Windows 11 installation using the Media Creation Tool in Windows, ZDNet reported.

In the blog post, Microsoft said that Windows 11 “has raised the security baseline to make it the most secure version of Windows ever.”

“We have used the more than 8.2 trillion signals from Microsoft’s threat intelligence, reverse engineering on attacks as well as input from leading experts like the NSA, UK National Cyber Security Center and Canadian Centre for Cyber Security to design a security baseline in Windows 11 that addresses increasing threats that software alone cannot tackle,” Microsoft said in the post. “We have carefully designed the hardware requirements and default security features based on an analysis of the most effective defenses.”

Microsoft has said that the upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 won’t be offered until 2022. That suggests that the original announcement from Microsoft that Windows 11 would be available this holiday only applies to new devices.

