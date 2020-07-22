Microsoft adds MFA, identity management to Azure Lighthouse

Microsoft has introduced new security features to Azure Lighthouse and new “playbooks” for channel partners to help manage a cloud practice.

Announced ahead of the virtual Microsoft Inspire conference, the vendor said the enhancements were a result of feedback from both customers and partners.

Azure Lighthouse is a single control pane that allows channel partners to view and manage Azure at scale for all their customers.

Microsoft bolstered the product’s security with multi-factor authentication and privileged identity management support, to help partners reduce risk from standing elevated access, strengthen authentication and match their customers’ compliance and risk management requirements.

Partners can also set role-based access control to be either made permanent or eligible by adding some parameters to the ARM template file customers use to onboard to Azure Lighthouse.



Microsoft also unveiled two new “playbooks” in its cloud practice series, offering partners blueprints and tools to develop, analyse, manage and secure an effective cloud practice.

The Microsoft Azure Center of Excellence playbook helps organisations scale an Azure-focused practice while App Innovation Practice Development playbook outlines the customer demand for cloud-based applications and how partners can use Microsoft technology and programs to create and deliver application development services and intellectual property.