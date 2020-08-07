Microsoft aiming to buy TikTok's entire global business - FT

By on
Microsoft aiming to buy TikTok's entire global business - FT

Microsoft is chasing a deal to buy all of TikTok's global business, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing five people with knowledge of the talks.

However, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that Microsoft had not raised the prospect of buying all of TikTok in its negotiations with ByteDance.

Microsoft had said it was seeking to buy the assets of TikTok in North America, Australia and New Zealand. It had not disclosed how much it was willing to pay, though sources previously told Reuters that ByteDance executives value all of TikTok at more than US$50 billion.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report. TikTok parent ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The company is exploring whether it can add regions including India and Europe to the deal, according to the FT report.

There was a "deal in the works" with Microsoft for TikTok India but it fell through, the FT reported, citing one person close to ByteDance in India.

TikTok faces a 15 September deadline to either complete a sale of its U.S. operations to Microsoft or face a ban in the United States.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoft software tiktok

Most Read Articles

Dell announces fresh batch of layoffs

Dell announces fresh batch of layoffs
NTT Ltd. names Tania Balcombe as new ANZ chief

NTT Ltd. names Tania Balcombe as new ANZ chief
JB Hi-Fi to temporarily shutter Victorian stores tomorrow

JB Hi-Fi to temporarily shutter Victorian stores tomorrow
CrowdStrike bolsters Aussie sales leadership

CrowdStrike bolsters Aussie sales leadership
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?