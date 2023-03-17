Microsoft and Barhead launch new CRM for Aussie non-profits

Microsoft partner and CRN Impact Awards finalist Barhead has launched a customer relationship management solution for Australian not-for-profits.

Called the Barhead Fundraising Solution (BFS) the application was launched at the Fundraising Institute of Australia conference in Melbourne this week.

The consultancy leveraged Microsoft business applications through the IT giant's Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

BFS is designed to handle Australian payment services and to streamline processes related to campaign and income management.

This while incorporating native communication and engagement capabilities of Microsoft, Barhead said.

Barhead's head of not-for-profits, Amanda Stenson, said the consultancy often hear of gaps in the capabilities of standard cloud solutions, in conversations with colleagues in the NFP sector.

"Many of these gaps create a barrier to entry due to the high cost of implementation and ongoing maintenance due to customisations," Stenson added.

Stenson said Barhead developed BFS to address the capability gaps.