Microsoft awards local ANZ partners

Microsoft has awarded several local partners under a new award program in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

The ANZ Partner for Purpose award was given to the Australian business of Netherlands-headquartered Rapid Circle for creating a platform with Youth, Family and Indigenous services provider, Campbell Page.

The platform allowed young mothers to increase their participation in employment and further their education.

According to Microsoft, Rapid Circle is providing cloud infrastructure for the North East Link which reduces travel time and enables up to 10,000 jobs in the community.

Perth-based Microsoft partner Velrada took home the ANZ Business Applications and Industry award for its successful FY23, where it expanded its business globally and entered new industries.

The company’s ‘Next Generation Telehealth’ solution uses Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Azure to enable patients to be assessed by specialists remotely, was a key factor in its win, according to Microsoft judges.

Microsoft said that this solution has saved patients an estimated 2 million kilometres of transit time each year and improved health outcomes for patients.

The title of ANZ Azure partner was awarded to Melbourne-based Microsoft specialist Arinco for its Azure Done Right solution that aims to help ANZ business build strong foundations for the future.

According to Microsoft, Arinco’s entry outlined “an impressive portfolio of work,” which included digitally transforming Maitland City Council, The Royal Children’s Hospital and Home Rural Health alliance.

Microsoft also revealed that Arinco is on track to reach 65 million in Azure Cloud Registrations this financial year.

Melbourne-based Microsoft consultancy FiveP and ASX-listed managed services provider Data#3 secured a shared win of the ANZ Modern Work and Security award, and were both also recognised as winners in the global awards.

Microsoft’s New Zealand Partner of the Year, Volpara, took home the local ANZ SaaS category for “the way it’s diversified into new fields, such as identifying cardiovascular issues in patients.”

“All of our partners do exceptional work, so it is great to be able to recognise more of them than just the Global Winners and Country Partner of Year winners this year,” Microsoft chief partner officer ANZ and managing director Microsoft NZ Vanessa Sorenson said.

“The value these companies bring extends beyond sales and solutions, making work and lives easier, changing the way people and organisations see and do things.”

“It’s been two years now since we came together as an ANZ region, and these winners demonstrate the breadth and depth of the talent and solutions we create across our amazing partner network here in Australasia,” she added.

