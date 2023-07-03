Microsoft Azure 2022 revenue less than estimated

An un-redacted Microsoft document reportedly revealed that the vendor’s Azure cloud server business revenue in the 2022 fiscal year generated half the revenue of rival Amazon Web Services – and less than the amount some analyst firms had assumed.

News outlet The Information reported that a Microsoft document from June 2022 was accidentally published on a US district court website, revealing that the Redmond, Wash.-based company expected Azure cloud server business revenue of US$34 billion for the 12 months ended that month.

The figure is about half that of the US$72 billion AWS reported for the same period, according to The Information.

What’s more, the figure “means Azure’s share of the market was several percentage points smaller than some analyst firms had estimated.”

Microsoft chip plans also revealed

That US$34 billion figure came from documents posted on a US district court website that hosts files related to the lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) concerning Microsoft’s US$69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, according to The Information.

The Azure documents and others were removed from the court website due to improper redaction.

The document also revealed that Microsoft put its global cloud server market share at 16 per cent compared to AWS’ 38 per cent.

Around that time, research firm Gartner put Microsoft at 21 per cent and AWS at 39 per cent, according to The Information.

The gap between the two vendors has possibly changed since then.

In the June 2022 document, Nadella warned about slowing Azure growth and less spending from 79 Azure customers meant Microsoft falling below an undisclosed internal target, according to The Information.

On Microsoft’s July 2022 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said that Azure consumption growth saw a “slight moderation” while Nadella focused on “larger and longer term commitments” during the vendor’s July 2022 earnings call.

The vendor also blamed “partner transition work” for a hit on the vendor’s revenue during that call.

Microsoft reported its “intelligent cloud” segment – which includes Azure – made US$75.3 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, up 25 per cent year over year.

Operating income was US$33 billion for that period, up 25 per cent year over year, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft has long reported the quarterly growth rate of Azure, software subscriptions and other cloud services combined.

This has given analysts difficulty when comparing Microsoft’s revenue to AWS – which does report cloud server sales, according to The Information.

The documents also revealed that Microsoft had plans in 2022 to design silicon chips for cloud and AI efforts and may partner with hardware makers for custom chips, according to The Information.

Microsoft also wanted to make Windows 365 operating systems available to customers to compete against Google Chromebooks.

For now, Microsoft only offers those systems to enterprise customers, according to The Information.

Microsoft estimated that in June 2022, it had 62 per cent of the global computer OS market share. Google had 20 per cent and Apple had 18 per cent.

For customers only, Microsoft had 46 per cent share, according to The Information.

Google had 25 per cent. Apple had 28 per cent.

At the time, Microsoft was also interested in an acquisition to grow in the mobile application market, according to The Information.