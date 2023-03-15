Microsoft-backed OpenAI releases GPT-4

By on
Microsoft-backed OpenAI releases GPT-4
GPT-4 and the Duolingo language learning app.

OpenAI, the creator of chatbot sensation ChatGPT, on Tuesday said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as Generative Pretrained Transformer 4 (GPT-4) setting the stage for even more human-like technology to proliferate.

The startup, funded by Microsoft, said that its latest technology is "multimodal", meaning images as well as text prompts can spur it to generate content.

The text-input features will first be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and to software developers, with a waitlist, while the image-input ability remains a preview of its research.

The highly-anticipated launch signals how office workers may turn to ever-improving AI for still-more tasks, as well as how technology companies are locked in competition to win business from such advances.

Alphabet's Google on Tuesday announced a "magic wand" for its collaboration software that can draft virtually any document, days before Microsoft is expected to showcase AI for its competing Word processor that's likely powered by OpenAI.

The startup's latest technology in some cases represented a vast improvement on its prior version known as GPT-3.5, it said.

In a simulation of the bar exam required of US law-school graduates before professional practice, the new model scored around the top 10 per cent of test takers, versus the older model ranking around the bottom 10 per cent, OpenAI said.

While the two versions can appear similar in casual conversation, "the difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold," OpenAI said, noting "GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions."

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aiml chatgpt gpt4 microsoft openai strategy

Partner Content

Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?