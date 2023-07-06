Microsoft bumps up penalties for partner violations

Microsoft has strengthened penalties for partners and suppliers who violate contracts and the Partner Code of Conduct, the vendor said in an online this week.

For some of the worst offenders, Microsoft could revoke the solution provider’s ability to sell in certain partner programs and even remove the provider from the partner ecosystem.

“We’re committed to winning in the market ethically and in compliance with the laws and regulations of the countries/regions in which we operate,” Microsoft said.

“Our values are enshrined in our Standards of Business Conduct: respect, integrity, and accountability."

"As such, we expect our partners to embrace and continually improve on these values.”

CRN has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

Microsoft could require offending solution providers to go through training, take away incentives and pay back incentives earned through the violation, according to the post.

Solution providers with repeated violations may have to participate in the Partner Accountability and Remediation program, according to Microsoft.

The vendor could boot solution providers out of partner programs if they refuse to go through remediation.

And Microsoft may hold the offending provider’s incentives until the provider completes the program.

Some of the ways partners can violate the Partner Code of Conduct include:

Breaking anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws through bribery, kickbacks and other practices

Improperly influencing government officials, employees or political candidates through gifts, meals, travel, entertainment

Breaking fair competition and antitrust laws

Breaking rules around government procurement, tenders and bids, including conspiring with other partners to rig bids, place orders before tender finalization and fix prices

Placing orders for Microsoft technologies, products, support or services without a corresponding customer order or agreement

Cold-calling seniors, children and other vulnerable consumers to buy or subscribe to unneeded technical support or services

Breaking conflict of interest rules in government contracting

Not disclosing fees, commissions and compensation the partner gets from Microsoft if required for working with a government entity

False, inaccurate and misleading advertising and marketing

Using forced labour or child labour

Discriminatory hiring, compensation, training access, promotions, firings and retirement due to protected statuses such as race, sex, national origin, religion, age, disability, gender identity, disability, political affiliation and veteran status

Using discriminatory, intimidating, harassing, threatening, abusive, secually explicit, offensive and inappropriate language

Sexual harassment

Misbehavior at Microsoft events

Breaking environment laws and regulations

Using technology and software illegitimately acquired and licensed

Using illegal methods to get competitive knowledge about products and manufacturers that compete with Microsoft

Not having business controls for detecting and preventing unlawful conduct by employees and counterparties

Not having an adequate training program

Not providing reasonable assistance for a violation investigation

Microsoft has developed and improved its direct-to-partner work for compliance-related topics, compliance readiness materials and online training offerings to help solution providers keep up with compliance, according to the vendor.