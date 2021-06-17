Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella named as new chairman

By on
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella named as new chairman
Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Microsoft this week named chief executive Satya Nadella as its new chairman, in place of John Thompson.

Nadella, who took over as CEO in 2014 from Steve Ballmer, has been instrumental in scaling up its business including billion-dollar acquisitions like LinkedIn, Nuance Communications and ZeniMax.

The company said Thompson, who took over as chairman from the software giant's co-founder Bill Gates in 2014, will serve as lead independent director.

The top-level executive change comes just over a year after Gates stepped down from the board, saying he would focus on philanthropic works of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world's biggest charities.

The company had last month said it conducted a probe into Gates' involvement with an employee almost 20 years ago after it was told in 2019 that he had tried to start a romantic relationship with the person.

Microsoft had declined to comment on whether its board had decided Gates should go.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 56 US cents per share payable 9 September.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoft satya nadella software

Partner Content

Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”

Sponsored Whitepapers

Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity

Most Read Articles

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support

Microsoft sets end date for Windows 10 support
Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent

Local enterprise WLAN market shoots up 27.5 percent
FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure

FSG granted further $4m for network infrastructure
TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

TasmaNet scores connectivity grant for two Tassie icons

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?