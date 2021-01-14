Microsoft channel chief Gavriella Schuster lays out 2021 partner priorities

Microsoft’s global channel chief Gavriella Schuster has used a recent blog post to lay out the vendor’s priorities and opportunities for partners in 2021, naming four key areas of focus.

“I hope you feel the same sense of renewed optimism and hope that I do. There’s no denying that the past year has challenged organizations and individuals around the globe, disrupting our businesses, governments, communities, families, and individual lives,” Schuster wrote.

“Despite last year’s challenges, our partners have continued to step up to the plate, delivering innovative solutions and services to help our customers continually adapt.”

Schuster said as the momentum of partner success carried into 2021, there were four key priority areas to focus on in the coming year: remote work, business continuity, security and cloud migrations.

On the remote work front, Schuster noted that organisations of all sizes were still adjusting to their approach, providing the opportunity to deliver solutions like Microsoft Teams.

In business continuity, organisations are under increased pressure to “modernise their operations and prepare for a wide variety of potential disruptions”. “With cloud solutions like Microsoft Dynamics 365, you can help customers build resilience into their organisation so they’re better prepared for the road ahead,” Schuster wrote.

Security, being another key element of business continuity, is a challenge for organisations where a mass shift to remote work has occurred, therefore “nurturing cyber resilience” is stated as a clear priority for partners and customers.

Schuster noted Microsoft was continuing to simplify the cloud migration process so that organisations can transition workloads quickly, as more companies are leaning on the flexibility and benefits that cloud computing brings to a distributed workforce.

Schuster also highlighted a number of updated partner resources that have become available, including a new Cloud Solution Provider Program Guidebook, tips for maximising co-sell opportunities, partners investment and incentive updates and an overview of the recently released Partner Center Insights dashboard.

“I’m excited to see what we can accomplish, as we focus our combined efforts over the coming year,” Schuster wrote.

“We’re committed to the mutual success of the entire network of Microsoft partners, and we’ll continue to share updates and resources to support you in meeting the ever-changing needs of your customers.