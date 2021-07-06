Microsoft Cloud PC teaser image leaked

By on
Microsoft Cloud PC teaser image leaked

A teaser image for Microsoft’s long-promised Cloud PC offering has been shared on Twitter (see below) by a user who mistakenly believed that the offering would be unveiled at the recent Windows event.

The image shows what appears to be several panels for different VMs in a browser with the distinctive Windows 11 aesthetic of rounded corners and a muted blue-grey colour palette.

Currently, navigating to cloudpc.microsoft.com and signing in will throw up a message stating “Your organization doesn’t have a subscription to Cloud PC” with the traffic cone icons that usually represent a work in progress. 

Microsoft is currently staying mumm on the subject, which it code named ‘Project Deschutes”, as it has since ZDNet first reported a job listing for a project manager for Cloud PC in July last year.

The posting reportedly described it as “a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to deliver Desktop as a Service. At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner."

Speculatively, Cloud PC might be an offering that is akin to its Azure VM offering but a part of its Microsoft 365 ecosystem as a simplified solution that is more easily accessible for lay-people.

It could be planning to take market share from other virtual desktop providers as the market continues to see rapid growth.

With Windows 11 set to launch later this year, it seems Cloud PC may not be far behind.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
microsoft software

Partner Content

Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS

Most Read Articles

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business

Entag Group acquires Vita Group's IT enterprise business
What it takes to sell an ICT business

What it takes to sell an ICT business
Govt&#8217;s AI Action Plan a &#8220;huge step in the right direction&#8221;

Govt’s AI Action Plan a “huge step in the right direction”
Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Vocus shareholders approve takeover bid

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?