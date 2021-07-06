Microsoft Cloud PC teaser image leaked

A teaser image for Microsoft’s long-promised Cloud PC offering has been shared on Twitter (see below) by a user who mistakenly believed that the offering would be unveiled at the recent Windows event.
The image shows what appears to be several panels for different VMs in a browser with the distinctive Windows 11 aesthetic of rounded corners and a muted blue-grey colour palette.
In case you're wondering, yes... this is Cloud PC. I thought it was going to be announced at the Windows event �� https://t.co/B90wgxUUVT— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 3, 2021
Currently, navigating to cloudpc.microsoft.com and signing in will throw up a message stating “Your organization doesn’t have a subscription to Cloud PC” with the traffic cone icons that usually represent a work in progress.
Microsoft is currently staying mumm on the subject, which it code named ‘Project Deschutes”, as it has since ZDNet first reported a job listing for a project manager for Cloud PC in July last year.
The posting reportedly described it as “a strategic, new offering that is built on top of Windows Virtual Desktop to deliver Desktop as a Service. At its core, Cloud PC provides business customers a modern, elastic, cloud-based Windows experience and will allow organizations to stay current in a more simplistic and scalable manner."
Speculatively, Cloud PC might be an offering that is akin to its Azure VM offering but a part of its Microsoft 365 ecosystem as a simplified solution that is more easily accessible for lay-people.
It could be planning to take market share from other virtual desktop providers as the market continues to see rapid growth.
With Windows 11 set to launch later this year, it seems Cloud PC may not be far behind.