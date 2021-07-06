Microsoft Cloud PC teaser image leaked

A teaser image for Microsoft’s long-promised Cloud PC offering has been shared on Twitter (see below) by a user who mistakenly believed that the offering would be unveiled at the recent Windows event.

The image shows what appears to be several panels for different VMs in a browser with the distinctive Windows 11 aesthetic of rounded corners and a muted blue-grey colour palette.

In case you're wondering, yes... this is Cloud PC. I thought it was going to be announced at the Windows event �� https://t.co/B90wgxUUVT — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 3, 2021

Currently, navigating to cloudpc.microsoft.com and signing in will throw up a message stating “Your organization doesn’t have a subscription to Cloud PC” with the traffic cone icons that usually represent a work in progress.