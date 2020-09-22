Microsoft doubles down on gaming with US$7.5 billion deal for Doom, Skyrim-owner ZeniMax

By on
Microsoft doubles down on gaming with US$7.5 billion deal for Doom, Skyrim-owner ZeniMax

Microsoft said on Monday it would acquire ZeniMax Media for US$7.5 billion in cash, strengthening its Xbox video game offering with the studio behind titles such as Fallout and the Doom, as competition heats up with Sony.

ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, which has also developed hits including The Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein, and Dishonored.

The deal comes more than a week after Microsoft's failed bid for short video app TikTok's U.S assets. TikTok has currently structured the deal as a partnership with Oracle and Walmart rather than an outright sale.

Microsoft said it plans to bring Bethesda's future games into its monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription service when they launch on Xbox or PC. The game pass now has more than 15 million subscribers, Microsoft added.

Bethesda's structure and leadership will remain in place, Microsoft said.

Gaming is on a tear due to demand from stuck-at-home users during the COVID-19 pandemic and Microsoft has put its faith in offering users many ways to play via its cloud service and consoles at different price points.

The latest deal would mean Microsoft will have more hit titles in its gaming library, a key attraction point for gamers while choosing a console.

"Microsoft recognizes its need for consumer based revenue growth which we believe this deal will directly help drive along," brokerage Wedbush Securities said in a note.

Both Microsoft and Sony are launching their next-generation gaming devices in November, with pre-orders for Xbox going live on Tuesday.

Microsoft said the ZeniMax deal will close in the second half of fiscal year 2021, and have minimal impact on adjusted operating income in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Uday Sampath Kumar and Ayanti Bera; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Patrick Graham and Shinjini Ganguli)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoft software zenimax

Most Read Articles

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal
DWS acquired by HCL Technologies

DWS acquired by HCL Technologies
Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan

Tangerine Telecom launches 1TB mobile broadband plan
Melbourne MSPs Revolution IT, Shelde merge as Ampion

Melbourne MSPs Revolution IT, Shelde merge as Ampion
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?