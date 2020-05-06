Microsoft founder Bill Gates donates $10 million to Australian COVID19 fight

By on
Microsoft founder Bill Gates donates $10 million to Australian COVID19 fight

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has donated $10 million to Australian efforts to fight COVID-19.

The funding, deployed through the billionaire and his wife’s philanthropic organisation The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will support a Murdoch Children’s Research Institute’s trial which is testing the effectiveness of a tuberculosis vaccine for children against coronavirus. 

As reported on ABC Radio’s AM, MCRI lead researcher Nigel Curtis said the vaccine was already being trialled on healthcare workers in Australia, and the funding would help expand this.

“As well as recruiting healthcare workers in Australia, we’re now able to recruit 4000 healthcare workers in Europe, particularly in the Netherlands and Spain,” he told ABC. “This means that we can get a faster result and a better estimate of the effect of this vaccine on COVID19.”

The Gates’ Foundation total global funding contribution now sits at about $300 million, as it focuses efforts to defeat the virus across testing, rolling out protective measures for at-risk populations and developing vaccines and treatments.

“Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity for coronavirus,” Bill Gates wrote in an address on his personal blog, GatesNotes.

“Realistically, if we’re going to return to normal, we need to develop a safe, effective vaccine. We need to make billions of doses, we need to get them out to every part of the world, and we need all of this to happen as quickly as possible.

“That sounds daunting, because it is. Our foundation is the biggest funder of vaccines in the world, and this effort dwarfs anything we’ve ever worked on before. It’s going to require a global cooperative effort like the world has never seen. But I know it’ll get done. There’s simply no alternative.”

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
coronavirus finance microsoft software

Most Read Articles

Telstra pulls workers from temporary accommodation

Telstra pulls workers from temporary accommodation
MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service

MacTel launches Microsoft Teams service
Versent adds consulting to AWS marketplace offering

Versent adds consulting to AWS marketplace offering
Fast50 winner exits Aruba for Cube Networks

Fast50 winner exits Aruba for Cube Networks
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?