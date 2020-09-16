Microsoft goes direct with WA govt with new Whole of Govt agreement

Microsoft has has signed a new Whole of Government Agreement with the Western Australia state government.

The vendor said the deal allows WA government agencies to leverage Microsoft’s cloud services and help lay the digital foundations for new services.

Agencies also get cost effective rights to use Azure, which most of the WA government is already using, as well as other Microsoft products like Teams, Office 365 and Dynamics 365.

WA’s Office of Digital Government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft with a focus on security, with the aim of raising the state’s security profile.

Microsoft said some 15 state agencies are already are using Azure Security Centre and 10 are making use of Azure Sentinel, and the MoU aims to increase that further.

Microsoft Australia managing director Steven Worrall said, “We are delighted to be able to extend our long term relationship with the WA government ensuring that all agencies will have access to the sorts of high value digital technologies that can transform the way they operate and engage with citizens and businesses.

“The MoU will also elevate Western Australia’s cyber security posture by ensuring access to leading edge technology, real time insights and the opportunity to collaborate on initiatives to target and eradicate cybercrime. Microsoft will also provide specialised security training to WA personnel and we look forward to working together on this important issue.”