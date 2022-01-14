Microsoft invests US$50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

By on
Microsoft invests US$50 million in alcohol-to-jet fuel biorefinery

Microsoft is investing US$50 million in a LanzaJet facility in Georgia that will produce jet fuel from ethanol next year, LanzaJet said.

The airline industry is considered one of the hardest to decarbonize. Renewable aviation fuel accounted for less than 0.1 percent of current global jet fuel demand of about 330 million tonnes in 2019, investment bank Jefferies said last year. Governments and investors are trying to boost incentives to produce lower-carbon emitting jet fuel.

LanzaJet, based in Chicago, said it has nearly completed on-site engineering at its Freedom Pines Fuels Biorefinery, with plans to start producing 10 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel per year from sustainable ethanol, including from waste-based feedstocks, in 2023. 

Oil majors, airlines and other petroleum trading companies including Suncor Energy Inc., British Airways and Shell are also funding the company.

The White House said last year that it wants to lower aviation emissions by 20 percent by 2030, as airlines face pressure from environmental groups to lower their carbon footprint.

The Biden Administration has touted tax credits for production of sustainable jet fuel as part of its Build Back Better legislation, which is currently stalled in Congress.

The European Union is aiming to increase the amount of SAF blended in petroleum jet fuel to 63 percent by 2050.

Microsoft created the Climate Innovation Fund in 2020 to invest US$1 billion over the next four years to speed up the development of carbon removal technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
jet fuel microsoft strategy

Partner Content

Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt
Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions

Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions
Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022

Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022
Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?