Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft has launched its new AI-powered tool ‘Copilot’ for Microsoft 365, aiming to benefit small to medium businesses (SMBs) and start-ups.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is a generative AI technology based on OpenAI’s GPT-4, which combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with business data and context to produce outcomes for businesses.

Copilot can be used in Word, Excel, Teams, PowerPoint, Outlook, Power Platform, Viva and other apps.

Microsoft’s head of SMB ANZ Gretta Svendsen shared on LinkedIn that Copilot can easily create PowerPoint presentations, analyse trends and create data visualisations in Excel and summarise email threads, draft suggested replies and clear inboxes in Outlook.

Copilot can benefit users in terms of writing, sourcing and editing time in Microsoft Word, and can also automate repetitive tasks, create chatbots and create apps in Power Platform.

“You’re always in control as the author, driving your unique ideas forward, prompting Copilot to shorten, rewrite or give feedback,” Microsoft’s corporate vice president, modern work and business applications Jared Spataro said.

In Microsoft Teams it can summarise key discussion points, including who said what, where people aligned and disagreed, and suggest action items in real time during meetings.

Microsoft is also launching its ‘Business Chat’, which will work across 365 apps including data cross calendar, email, chats, documents, meetings and contacts. Svendsen highlighted that AI can generate a status update based on the morning’s meetings, emails and chat threads.

“With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language," Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella said.

 

Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
