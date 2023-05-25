Microsoft launches AI powered Fabric data analytics

Microsoft has unveiled its analytics platform, Fabric, at the Build 2023 developer conference.

Billed as unified software-as-a-sevice experience that provides all the capabilities needed for analytics across the Azure Data Factory, Power BI, and Synapse, Fabric is said to provide data integration, engineering, warehousing, science, real-time analytics, applied observability and business intelligence - all under a single architecture.

A number of partners, Avanade, Capgemini, EY, KPMG, PwC, SAS, and Sonata Software, have trialled Fabric as an early private preview.

Now, public previews for Fabric include Data Factory with more than 150 connectors for cloud and data sources on premises.

Synapse Data Engineering is also available as a public preview, with Spark experiences and live pools; Synapse Data Science can build artificial intelligence and train machine learning models.

Microsoft will also make Synapse Data Warehousing a public preview, allowing for a converged data lake and warehouse experience.

Synapse Real-Time Analytics provides the ability for developers to stream data from sources such as connected devices, telemetry, and logs in semi-structured format and in high volumes.

Copilot experiences, powered by Azure OpenAI Service, will also be included in Fabric.

These will provide generative AI that customers can train on their own data.

Microsoft said Copilot will adhere to organisations' security, privacy and compliance policies, and the data will not be used for its Azure Open AI base models.

The Data Activator can provide insights from information and convert these into jobs and actions.

It's a no-code Fabric experience, that can create automated actions, such as alerts for sales, checking inventories, monitoring data quality metrics and reacting on IoT signalling.