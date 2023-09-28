Microsoft looks to nuclear energy to power AI data centres

IT giant Microsoft which has gone all out on artificial intelligence recently appears to be considering using small form factor nuclear reactors to supply its power hungry data centres for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

To that end, Microsoft has created a job opening for a senior executive, responsible for "maturing and implementing a global small modular reactor (SMR) and microreactor energy strategy."

The principal program manager for nuclear technology will lead the technical assessment for the integration of SMRs and microreactors to power the data centres that the Microsoft Cloud and AI reside on.

Some of the responsibilities that go with the position include leading project initiatives for all aspects of nuclear energy infrastructure for global growth, and to maintain a comprehensive SMR and microreactor strategy.

"A proven track record of successfully managing projects, driving contractual improvements through service agreements and lower cost are skillsets needed to be demonstrated, resulting in measurable impact to be successful in this role," the job ad reads.

The successful candidate will also liaise with engineering and design teams to ensure technical feasibility and optimal integration of said small form factor nuclear reactors.

Microreactors can generate up to 20 megawatts of thermal energy, whereas SMRs produce 20 to 300 megawatts of non-carbon emitting power.

They are a 100 to a 1000 times smaller than conventional nuclear reactors, are scalable and transportable, and can join the main electricity grid, or be part of microgrids.

A Bachelor's degree and more than six years' of experience in nuclear industry, engineering, energy market, or related roles is required for the job, which is offered on up to a 100 per cent work from home basis.