Microsoft names Matt Furse as ANZ SaaS partnership lead

Matt Furse, Microsoft

Microsoft has appointed long-time technology specialist Matt Furse as its new software-as-a-service partnership lead for Australia and New Zealand.

In his new role, Furse is tasked to work closely with Australian and New Zealand SaaS and software companies to help build, sell and grow their businesses with Microsoft.

Furse announced his new role on LinkedIn, saying “I am fortunate to be leading a talented and passionate team focussed on the most exciting SaaS and Software companies across Australia and New Zealand to help build, sell and grow their businesses with Microsoft.”

Furse had been working at Microsoft since 2007, starting out as an account technology specialist.

He later worked as a specialist for a variety of the vendor’s product and services teams, including desktop, Windows, mobility, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation.

His most recent role at the tech giant was senior partner development manager for SaaS, where he was tasked to work with software and SaaS companies to help build, shape their go to market and sell cloud based products with Microsoft. Furse held the role from 2018 to 2023.

Prior to Microsoft, Furse worked at UK-based reseller Orakle as a sales specialist and technical consultant from 2005 to 2006, and at IBM Global Services as technical account manager from 2004 to 2005.

