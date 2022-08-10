Microsoft, NSW Govt expand partnership to bolster cybersecurity, cloud

By on
Microsoft has signed a new five year agreement with the NSW Government to improve 25 agencies’ cybersecurity postures and move a chunk of IT services to the public cloud.

The agreement is part of the NSW Government’s Beyond Digital initiative, which sets the strategic directions and objectives for the state to become a customer-centric, digitally-enabled government.

Microsoft also stated that "it is investing more on supporting channel partners" working with New South Wales Government departments, thought declined to reveal specifics.

The renewed partnership has resulted in several new projects between the NSW Government and Microsoft: KPMG partnered with Microsoft to replace the NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ)  department’s legacy payment and contracting system; Datacom partnered with Microsoft to migrate Microsoft SharePoint workflows to Microsoft’s Power Platform for Dams Safety NSW; and Sentient Dynamics’  worked with Local Land Services NSW to develop a solution that improves the speed and accuracy of its reporting process.

Microsoft stated it will use its cloud offerings to provide collaboration, security, communications and data analytics and modernising services to the agencies and the wider NSW Government.

“This agreement supports a number of our Beyond Digital priorities and has enabled access for a range of new users – in particular our volunteers, who have played such a significant role across NSW over the past 2 years,” NSW Government chief information and digital officer Greg Wells said.

“This agreement will boost NSW Government employees’ technical capabilities with a comprehensive skilling and investment program, enables participation from SME and Sovereign suppliers to the NSW Government and also provides enhanced security, customer data protections and privacy services.

“These requirements have been highlighted more than ever during the pandemic, and we look forward to continuing to build on the partnership between the government and Microsoft to further improve public services.”

Microsoft ANZ general manager for public sector Mark Leigh said, “Microsoft is proud to be helping NSW Government agencies modernise their systems and processes so that they can help ensure a strong state economy and society.”

“NSW is a technology leader and this renewed agreement reflects its commitment in a range of key new areas, including hybrid work, security, and supporting digital businesses.”

Last month, Microsoft teamed up with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) to develop landing pads for local Microsoft SaaS partners to expand into global markets. The tech giant also secured an agreement with the Western Australian government, expanding their enterprise agreement to give WA government agencies greater access to cyber security tools.

