Microsoft partner Arinco expands into Sydney

Melbourne-based cloud consultancy Arinco has expanded into New South Wales with a new Sydney office.

The expansion comes after 18 months since the company’s inception, as Arinco looks to strengthen its national presence and “better serve” its clients.

Arinco specialises in cloud innovation services with Microsoft as its main vendor partner, focusing on Azure, Teams and Microsoft 365.

“This is a significant milestone for us and will help us deliver on our strategic growth initiatives in the NSW market,” Arinco director David Lee said.

Co-director Chris Padgett said the move is “an incredibly exciting time” for Arinco as the company continues to build upon the momentum of the past year and increase its national reach in 2021.

“Arinco prides itself on building a first-class team delivering high-quality outcomes for Australia’s leading businesses,” Padgett said.

“Our further expansion into the NSW market is the natural next step for us.”

