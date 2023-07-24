Microsoft partner Arinco expands to New Zealand

Microsoft partner and CRN Australia Fast50 company Arinco has expanded into New Zealand.

The company has tapped former Microsoft NZ customer success manager Daniel Lund as its NZ general manager, and also plans to “rapidly” build the local team.

Arinco said the expansion comes following “impressive” year over year growth in its Australian business, as the company looks to bring its AI and cloud migration expertise across the Tasman to both new and existing customers in New Zealand.

“We have made a strategic hire, to ensure the success of our New Zealand business,” Arinco co-founder Chris Padgett said.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Daniel Lund who will drive business growth and AI and cloud adoption for our New Zealand customers.”

Lund was chosen to lead the expansion for his management consulting and technology background, with recent stints at Microsoft, Accenture and Deloitte.

Arinco said some of its offerings have already reached some NZ-based customers, including its OpenAI Solution Accelerator, Azure Done Right and Data Done Right.

The company said it aims to prepare its customers to make the most of the new Microsoft data centre region in New Zealand.

Commenting on the expansion, Microsoft ANZ chief partner officer Vanessa Sorenson said: “the arrival of hyperscale cloud in Aotearoa, including our own data centre region opening next year, is set to massively accelerate growth and innovation as customers take advantage of efficiencies, scale and low-latency, and greater access to new tools such as AI.”

“Having cloud partners like Arinco investing in helping local businesses make the most of those opportunities is fantastic."

"This is exactly what we need to help Aotearoa super-charge its digital economy.”

Arinco is looking to launch a number of customer events set to kick off around late August.

The Melbourne company is also a finalist in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards.