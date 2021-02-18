Microsoft partner Clade Solutions acquires Brisbane-based Simient

Sydney-based tech consultancy Clade Solutions has fully acquired Queensland and Northern Territory focused MSP Simient.

The deal comes five months after Clade bought a 50 percent stake in Simient in September 2020.

Clade will also establish a new Microsoft ERP practice and a suite of financial tech services to supplement Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

"The acquisition of Simient is a defining moment for Clade,” Clade chief executive Duncan Journee said.

“This allows us to extend our national footprint and fully leverage the invaluable knowledge and expertise that the Simient team has gained servicing the Queensland and NT government, healthcare, and education sectors. Our commitment to the customers we serve will only improve.”

Journee added that there has been strong interest in ERP delivered over the cloud, especially among its existing and prospective customers.

Following the acquisition, Clade also updated its corporate logo, website and visual identity. The new website aims to serve as a central resource for engaging with partners, customers, and prospects.

“Our new brand identity represents a strategic investment in our future, as we extend our offering, increase our capabilities and deepen our connection with our customers,” Journee said.

“Our successes are always built through our customers' successes, and we’re excited to continue our growth journeys together.”

Founded in 2012, Clade specialises in building solutions on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and Power platform. The company was named a Microsoft Gold Partner in 2018.

Clade also acquired SCRIM Safety First in late 2019, a health and safety ISV which builds solutions on the Microsoft Power Platform.