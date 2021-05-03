Microsoft partner Clade Solutions opens Melbourne office

Sydney-based Microsoft Gold partner Clade Solutions has officially opened its Melbourne office as the company takes aim at growing its presence in Victoria.

Leading the office is Nadeeja Bomiriya, who was hired out of battery technology company Club Assist and is a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in Business Applications recipient.

The new office came following Clade finalising its acquisition of Brisbane-headquartered Simient earlier this year, as well as the launch of its new Dynamics 365 Business Central Practice.

“We are thrilled to open a new office in Melbourne, both for what it represents for our company, and what it will mean for our customers,” Clade chief executive Duncan Journee said.

“The decision to expand our presence into Victoria was a logical step in our business growth strategy and Nadeeja is the perfect choice to spearhead the expansion. His strong track record of driving business results for customers with Microsoft technology, combined with his impressive reputation within the Microsoft community, will prove invaluable in his new role with Clade.”

Speaking on his new role as Clade’s Victoria regional director, Bomiriya said, “I am excited to have this opportunity to grow Clade as one of the leading Microsoft partners in Victoria.”

“My focus is on bringing in the best talent in Melbourne and creating a great culture that

promotes collaboration and continuous learning. This will enable us to provide excellent

value to our customers through our products and our service offerings, created using

Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Teams and Azure.”

Founded in 2012, Clade specialises in building solutions on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and Power platform. The company was named a Microsoft Gold Partner in 2018.

Clade also acquired SCRIM Safety First in late 2019, a health and safety ISV which builds solutions on the Microsoft Power Platform.