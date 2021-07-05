Microsoft partner Walkerscott joins Cloud Collective

Sydney-based managed services provider Walkerscott has joined Cloud Collective, a strategic alliance of Australian Microsoft Gold partners.

The company is the fourth to join the group, with Antares, IComm and Quorum as the other members.

Based in Sydney and with offices in Melbourne, New Zealand and India, Walkerscott specialises in the Dynamics 365 platform, and also offers services on Power Platform, Power BI. It also has a CRM called Klevr, which is also built on Dynamics 365.

Through Walkerscott’s offices in Wellington and Auckland, the deal also marks Cloud Collective’s entry into New Zealand.

"We made the easy decision to join the Cloud Collective as it allows Walkerscott to continue providing outstanding service to our clients as a boutique consultancy while giving our customers easy access to the full power of the entire Microsoft Platform," Walkerscott chief executive Paul Knox said.

Quorum managing director Mark McLean welcomed the company into the consortium, calling Walkerscott a good fit.

“Over the last three years, Cloud Collective has had great success driving transformation projects for some of Australia’s most trusted brands. Bringing Walkerscott into the alliance is the final piece of the puzzle which will enable delivery across all four Microsoft Solutions areas and all three Clouds,” McLean said.

“The team at Walkerscott are not only a great fit competency wise but they are also perfectly aligned from a culture perspective and we are excited to have them join us on the journey.”

In the announcement, Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said, “This is a fantastic expansion of Cloud Collective which has gone from strength to strength.”

“The multiplying impact our partners can have when they work together is nothing short of outstanding. Partner to partner sharing of skills, experience, technical capability and insight unlocks massive customer value.”