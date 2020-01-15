Microsoft partners only have two weeks left to sign new agreement

Windows 7’s end of life isn’t the only deadline Microsoft has set for this month.

Microsoft partners in the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program only have until 31 January to sign the new Microsoft Partner Agreement if they want to keep transacting with the vendor.

The new Partner Agreement, which was introduced on 1 September 2019, authorises partners to transact with Microsoft’s CSP program. The new agreement replaces a handful of legacy agreements, including the Cloud Reseller Agreement for CSP Direct Bill Partners, Cloud Distributor Agreement for CSP Indirect Providers, Cloud Reseller Agreement Multi-Tier Amendment and the Terms and Conditions Agreement for Indirect Resellers.

All Microsoft CSP partners are required to accept the agreement, including indirect resellers, in order to continue creating new customers or place new orders for existing customers.

After 31 January, partners that haven’t accepted the agreement won’t be able to place new orders, and will be limited to managing their customers’ existing subscriptions.

Partners can find and accept the agreement through Microsoft’s Partner Center portal, which was introduced in June 2019 to replace the Cloud Partner Portal.

Microsoft reckons the new Partner Centre makes it easier for partners to register with Microsoft, obtain a partner network ID and create their profile for the commercial marketplace.