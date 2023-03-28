Microsoft preps leaner and faster Teams update

Microsoft will make a new iteration of its collaboration application Teams available “later this year,” promising a Teams desktop app with faster performance, using less memory, offering more emojis and other benefits.

A Windows version of Microsoft Teams desktop app was announced as a public preview for commercial users, with plans to expand it to Apple Mac computer “users later this year.”

Most new features for this version of Teams will become available in June, according to Microsoft.

More than 280 million people a month use Teams, according to Microsoft.

Teams now boasts more than 100,000 custom, integrated apps.

Meanwhile, the Teams store now has more than 1,900 apps available.

New Teams also promises more emojis, including a “together emoji” that shows “a playful animation when two people high-five each other — the first of many more sentiments to come,” according to Microsoft.

Public preview program users have access to the new Teams while other commercial customers need administrators to opt in, Microsoft said.

Users can switch to the previous version any time.

The new Teams has no effect on mobile users.

For now, new Teams lacks some of the features in classic Teams, including breakout rooms, third-party apps and searching within chats and channels.

New version promises to remove pain points and confusion

Slow Teams performance “was the most consistent and pervasive customer pain point” with the regular version of the collaboration app, according to Microsoft.

The former design of channels was “a consistent source of customer confusion,” according to Microsoft, with “many of the challenges people faced when using them were rooted in basic UX (user experience) problems.”

Instead of a chat-like model for channels, Microsoft has adopted a post-and-reply experience at the top, among other changes.

Microsoft also promises an easier way to receive notifications, search, manage messages and organise channels.

Users can receive notifications on all accounts, not just the one in use. Microsoft also promises enhanced data security and simpler IT management in new Teams.

According to the vendor, it has improved its authentication model, synchronisation and notification systems for a better experience for organisations – such as partners – that handle multiple tenants and accounts.

“Instead of logging in and out of different tenants and accounts, you can now stay signed in across them all—receiving notifications no matter which one you are currently using,” according to Microsoft.

The new Teams also will support capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) such as Copilot and intelligent recap.

Microsoft achieved some of these new Teams advancements through standardising on Fluent UI instead of custom code, leaving AngularJS for React and open source host Electron for WebView2.

Faster, lighter Teams app

To improve the Teams experience, Microsoft prioritised switching among different chats, channels and activities, which is among the most frequently occurring user actions in Teams.

Users switch among those elements 10,000 times a month on average, according to Microsoft.

Switching in new Teams “will be instant, without having to wait for content to load.”

Microsoft also lowered shimmering and reduced wait times to speed up scrolling in Teams.

The previous version only allows ten items to load at a time.

Users also gain the ability to use Loop components within Teams. Loop components include lists, tables and notes users can work on together with constant syncing.

Presenters in Teams will gain the ability to present and view audience members.

Users can install the app up to three times faster, launch it twice as fast, join meetings up to twice as fast, switch chats and channels up to 1.7 times faster and consume up to 70 per cent less disk space.

Administrators gain the ability to use Microsoft Intune and other app management tools for deployment and updates.

They can even install and uninstall certain apps silently, according to Microsoft.

Enhanced security comes from Trusted Types adoption and a more stringent Content Security Policy to protect against cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks on new Teams app users, according to Microsoft.

This article originally appeared at crn.com