Microsoft previews Bing with AI search capabilities

By on
Microsoft previews Bing with AI search capabilities
Microsoft's new AI powered Bing.
Supplied

Microsoft has as predicted added artificial intelligence capabilities to a waitlisted version of its Bing search engine, in an effort to compete in the online advertising market against leader Google.

The IT giant's consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi said that the Bing preview, along with a version of Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser can be thought of as
an AI co-pilot for the web."

Prior to the Bing and Edge previews, Microsoft had launched the AI Co-Pilot tool for its Github open source code repository.

Microsoft said that of around 10 billion search queries entered by people, an estimated half of these are left unanswered.

"That's because people are using search to do things it wasn't originally intended to do," Mehdi wrote.

"It's [traditional search] great for finding a website but for more complex questions or tasks it falls short.

Mehdi added that the new Bing experience is based on a next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT and GPT-3.5, and which is specifically optimised for search.

Microsoft said it has developed a "proprietary way of working with the OpenAI model" to best leverage its power; the company calls this the Microsoft Prometheus model.

Bing's core search algorithm has been tweaked with the AI model as well, which Microsoft claims has led to the largest jump of relevance in two decades.

As an example of what the AI powered Bing can provide answers for, Microsoft suggested creative queries such as "I like electronic music and want to go to my first festival this year; do you have any recommendations or tips for me?"

Meanwhile, the Edge web browser has been updated with AI capabilities and a new look, including the chat and compose functionalities, Microsoft said.

Users wanting to try out the new Bing can sign up to a waitlist with a Microsoft account.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bing chatgpt edge google microsoft openai search strategy

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"

Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh
Fortinet names 2022 Aussie partner award winners

Fortinet names 2022 Aussie partner award winners

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?