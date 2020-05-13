Microsoft releases new Yammer preview

Microsoft has released a preview version of its updated Yammer collaboration application, ahead of a full release expected in July.

Microsoft announced that its social networking tool for use within organisations would be getting new features during its Ignite conference in 2019. Now, the vendor is giving users the opportunity to test them out.

“At Microsoft Ignite, we announced an entirely redesigned Yammer experience, with new capabilities and integrations that drive employee engagement throughout Microsoft 365. Now, the new Yammer is available to organizations in public preview,” Microsoft’s GM of Yammer and Office 365 Groups Murali Sitaram wrote on the vendor's Tech Community blog.

Some of the new features on the platform include:

Changing names of groups to communities

Ability to report conversations to better moderate communities

Ability to bring Yammer communities and conversations into Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and SharePoint

Ability to brand Yammer with your company logo and add a custom photo to the 'all company' page

Ability to set questions, polls, and praise as announcements

Enhanced file chooser for file sharing

A new editor

Ability to Respond to Yammer conversations directly from Outlook on the web

Ability to Produce live events using your webcam and screen sharing

An AI-powered feed shows relevant conversations, people and topics you follow

Conversation filters

You can check out a full list of features here.

Users can opt-in to access the new features once their global Microsoft 365 admin enables them. The new Yammer is also available on iOS and Android, and there is a new Yammer app for Teams too.

Microsoft said it was targeting worldwide availability in July for the full release.