Microsoft stops making Xbox One consoles

By on
Microsoft stops making Xbox One consoles

Microsoft said on Thursday it has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles to focus on producing its next-generation consoles.

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X|S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," said Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox Console Product Marketing.

Microsoft originally discontinued its Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in 2020.

The software giant had launched two models of its Xbox Series X in November 2020, seven years after the debut of the previous version, to capture a pandemic-driven boom in consumer spending on games.

However, several industries across the world are facing the brunt of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips, causing a delay in delivery for several products.

In November, the Nikkei business daily reported that Nintendo Co will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned because of the supply crunch.

The matter was reported by the Verge earlier on Thursday.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance hardware microsoft xbox

Partner Content

Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
How BeyondTrust partners are turning zero trust into customer wins
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt

Kyndryl named 'certified strategic' cloud service provider for Govt
Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions

Brennan IT acquires Clade Solutions
Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022

Gartner: 12 top strategic technology trends for 2022
Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Sophos' Jon Fox jumps to CrowdStrike

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?