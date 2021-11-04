Microsoft taps Gold Coast vendor Opmantek to provide network management software, services

Gold Coast-based automated network management software vendor Opmantek has won a deal that sees it providing Microsoft with software and support to manage the Tech Giant’s internal networks.

Opmantek, which also provides network management services and software for MSPs, will enable network visibility and monitoring in one place, the vendor said. It added that the agreement also includes event configuration and compliance management.

“We are proud to support Microsoft’s efforts to improve its networks’ reliability and customer experience,” Opmantek chief executive Craig Nelson said.

“Opmantek is excited to help Microsoft with a thorough Linux-based management and monitoring solution, this partnership demonstrates that our technology is ideal for customers operating in any environment.”

The company added that Microsoft was impressed with its automated device discovery capability and detailed inventory of data centres.

Other services that Opmantek will provide include monitoring and alarming for devices, automation of IP address management and a framework to automate troubleshooting and remediation.

Opmantek chief technology officer Keith Sinclair said, “It is great to see the level of trust that an organisation such as Microsoft has in the Opmantek solution, and this partnership demonstrates that Australian companies have the ability to empower some of the biggest companies in the world.”

“One of Opmantek’s key philosophies is to offer a flexible framework that can seamlessly fit into any network, Microsoft aligned with this and are able to gain detailed, in-depth monitoring and event management for all devices.”

Opmantek added that in July this year, it formed an agreement to supply service to NASA to help alongside the Artemis program which will land the first woman and first person of colour on to the moon.

It said that NASA chose Opmantek for the ability to handle events in real-time in a mission-critical setting, its flexibility to be used in any environment, and automated resolution of events.