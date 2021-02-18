Microsoft Teams app hit by possible networking glitch

By on
Microsoft Teams app hit by possible networking glitch

Microsoft said on Wednesday a potential networking issue might be affecting its workplace messaging app, Teams, after hundreds of users reported technical difficulties, mainly related to delays in receiving messages.

Microsoft said the delayed messaging issue was affecting users in the Americas and its Teams live events feature might also be impacted.

"We're working to confirm our findings while simultaneously exploring the optimal solution to remediate impact," Microsoft said.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, showed there were more than 800 incidents of people reporting issues with Teams.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Collaboration apps such as Teams, Slack and Zoom have played a critical role in driving remote work and online classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams had about 115 million users as of October last year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoft software teams

Partner Content

The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches Viva

Microsoft launches Viva
VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data

VMware Australia cuts ties with Tech Data
5 things to know about Andy Jassy&#8217;s transition to Amazon

5 things to know about Andy Jassy’s transition to Amazon
Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores

Telstra to buy back 270 retail stores
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?