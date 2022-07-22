Microsoft teams up with AustCyber, UTS for tech skills programs for Australians

Microsoft has partnered with the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (AustCyber) and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) to provide technology skills training programs across Australia.

The vendor launched the Cyber Security Microsoft Traineeship Program (Cyber Security MTP) with AustCyber to provide an alternative pathway to enter the cybersecurity industry for Australians of any age, background or experience.

The program aims to support some 200 participants over the next two years with formal training with paid on-the-job experience, paired with coursework at TAFE NSW or the Canberra Institute of Technology.

Microsoft and UTS also launched their co-designed Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation course, which aims to train students to become Microsoft Dynamics 365 Functional Consultants. The course also involves Microsoft partners Avanade and EY to provide real-world case studies and implementation practice.

AustCyber CEO Michael Bromley said, “In 2022, a diverse workplace doesn’t just make sense – it’s good business practice. Including women, Indigenous people, neurodivergent people, veterans, and individuals from other minority groups, builds a workforce with a range of different perspectives and ultimately leads to greater innovation, higher levels of engagement and better decision-making.”

“[Cyber Security MTP] provides a new pathway to cybersecurity jobs and helps address Australia’s cyber skills shortfall.”

Cyber Security MTP trainees will work towards a Certificate IV in Cyber Security for their coursework, gaining relevant Microsoft micro-credentials via Prodigy Learning. Microsoft and AustCyber are also offering a free virtual bootcamp to give participants an overview of the skills and tools needed to recognise and manage cyberthreats to infrastructure, networks and machines.

The program will start in Sydney and Canberra on 28 August 2022, while Microsoft and AustCyber will look to roll out the program nationally by 2023.

The graduate certificate at UTS meanwhile aims to produce 1,200 graduates over the next two years, targeted to trainees from “a wide range of backgrounds”. It comprises subjects on the business, human-centric and technical skills needed to work as functional consultant either in Microsoft’s partner ecosystem or its client base.

The course will start in October 2022 and will be delivered online throughout an eight to ten month period on a part-time basis.

UTS deputy vice chancellor of enterprise Glenn Wightwick said, “At UTS, we understand the importance of lifelong learning, and the benefit of partnering with leading companies to co-design education courses that have real-world value and that fill current and future skill gaps.

“The Graduate Certificate in Business Consulting and Technology Implementation is a perfect example of this. Not only does it equip students with the skills required to take advantage of a huge opportunity in the market, but it also brings together the expertise of our world-class educators at UTS in their Faculty of Art and Social Sciences and UTS Business School, the advanced technologies of Microsoft and the valuable real-world experiences of EY and Avanade.

“We at UTS are proud to launch this course, and excited to welcome the first cohort of students in October.”

Earlier this week, Microsoft president Brad Smith said the current trend of fewer people entering the workforce and the pressure to pay higher salaries may become permanent.

Last year, Microsoft leveraged LinkedIn for a plan to place 50,000 people in jobs that require technology skills.