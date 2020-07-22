Microsoft teams up with Lenovo, SAP for channel partner solutions

Microsoft has teamed up with Lenovo and SAP to develop solutions for channel partners, the vendor revealed at its virtual Inspire conference.

Lenovo introduced Lenovo Managed Services, a suite of managed services to help SMBs make the most of their Microsoft 365 cloud-based tools.

The suite comes in two offerings, Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Managed Services and Endpoint Managed Services.

The solution allows SMBs to increase productivity by managing time-consuming tasks like Microsoft tenant onboarding and cloud migration, asset and license management, software distribution, and issue resolution through Lenovo’s advanced support services, Premier Support or Premium Care.

It also offers enhanced security against business-critical threats through Endpoint Managed Services by providing better, real-time threat protection, resolution, and information and data loss prevention.

Meanwhile Microsoft expanded its existing SAP partnership to enable customers to use SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions in a SaaS model on Azure, including SAP Solutions for Digital Manufacturing, SAP Intelligent Asset Management, SAP Integrated Business Planning and SAP supply chain network solutions.

SAP services will also be available on Microsoft Azure Stack Edge, starting with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, so businesses can manage SAP solutions locally.