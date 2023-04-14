Microsoft to enforce Teams Rooms device licenses

Microsoft will start enforcing Teams Rooms device licenses on July 1, the company said.

Partners need to replace Microsoft 365 and Office 365 user licenses assigned to Teams Rooms meeting devices with a Teams Rooms license before that date.

Rooms devices are also not supported by Microsoft Teams Shared Device licenses.

After July 1, Microsoft will block meeting devices with a user license from signing in.

CRN has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

Teams Room devices include Crestron soundbars, Yealink 4k MeetingBoard touch screens and Lenovo ThinkSmart cameras.

The following licenses support Teams Rooms:

  • Microsoft Teams Rooms Basic
  • Microsoft Teams Rooms Pro
  • Microsoft Teams Rooms Standard (legacy)
  • Microsoft Teams Rooms Premium (legacy)

Basic includes 25 maximum licenses, Teams, audio conferencing and Microsoft Whiteboard.

Pro has unlimited licenses and adds in Teams Phone, Microsoft Intune, Azure Active Directory Premium Plan 1 and Skype for Business Plan 2 and costs US$40 a room a month.

Basic includes Teams Admin Center enrollment and inventory plus automatic software updates, while Pro adds in detailed system and configuration information, peripheral health management, device analytics and other device management features.

For meetings, Basic allows ad hoc meetings and direct guest join for Zoom and Webex meetings and Pro adds room check-in with Teams Panel.

Pro is available for partner-led new commerce experience (NCE) commitments, Enterprise Agreement (EA), Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) and other channels.

Pro adds in a shared whiteboard with Content Capture Camera capability, together mode, a gallery of up to 50 videos, dual screen support, a Microsoft 365 phone system, multi-camera support, noise suppression powered by artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent speaker live transcript support and Azure Active Directory (AD) conditional access policies, among other capabilities, according to Microsoft.

 

