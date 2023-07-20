Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

By on
Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

Microsoft is expanding its suite of free security tools for customers, the software company said this week, following criticism that it was charging clients to protect themselves against the tech company's mistakes.

The move follows a high-level hack that allowed allegedly Chinese spies to steal emails from senior US officials - and complaints from security specialists and lawmakers against paying for tools

In a blog post, Microsoft said the advanced features in Microsoft's auditing suite - which it calls Microsoft Purview - would be available to all customers "over the coming months."

Although not enough to prevent hacks on their own, digital auditing tools are critical for helping organisations figure out whether intruders are in their network, how they got in and how to get them out.

Microsoft's previous practice of charging for advanced versions of those tools has come under widespread criticism, especially following the recently disclosed hack at the US State and Commerce Departments.

That hack - which Microsoft later acknowledged was down to a breach and coding flaws - was only discovered because one of the victims spotted an anomaly while reviewing their digital logs.

In a statement released alongside Microsoft's blog post, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official Eric Goldstein said that "everyone wins" when security tools are provided free of charge.

Charging for those tools "is a recipe for inadequate visibility into investigating cybersecurity incidents," Goldstein said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
defender microsoft security

Partner Content

Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened

How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened
TechOne CFO resigns

TechOne CFO resigns
Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?