Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent for some flagship products

By on
Microsoft to raise prices as much as 20 percent for some flagship products

Microsoft on Thursday said it will raise prices as much as 20 percent for a bundle of software called Microsoft 365 that includes popular apps like Teams and Outlook.

The increases will take effect within six months, Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the change.

The Microsoft 365 suite is the cornerstone of the company's productivity and business process segment, which had sales of US$53.9 billion in its most recent fiscal year, about a third of Microsoft's overall US$168 billion in sales.

The increases will affect commercial customers and are the first since Microsoft rolled out the service a decade ago. Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365, said the company has added two dozen apps to the suite since it launched.

"This updated pricing reflects the increased value we have delivered to our customers over the past 10 years," Spataro said in the post.

At the low end, basic business plans will rise 20 percent from US$5 per user to US$6, while the highest-end versions of the suite will have a smaller rise of 12.5 percent from US$32 to US$36 per user.

In Australia, the company list its plans pricing for business basic at $6.90, business standard for AU$17.20 and business premium at $27.50. Based on the international increase, Australian customers should expect approximate new pricing of $8.30 per month for business basic and  business standard to remain the same. For business premium, pricing is expected to be close to $30.25, based on the vendor's US price increases. 

Microsoft said it is not changing prices for the consumer or education versions of the software.

Shares of Microsoft hit a record high on Thursday and were last up 1.8 percent at US$295.96.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
microsoft software

Partner Content

Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report

Ransomware group demanding US$50M from Accenture: report
Accenture published ransomware report after attack

Accenture published ransomware report after attack
Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre

Vocus to close Melbourne CBD data centre
ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

ServiceNow expands NSW TAFE trainee program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?