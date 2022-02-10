Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines

By on
Microsoft unveils new app store guidelines

Microsoft on Wednesday in the US announced a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards, as it began a push to win approval for its blockbuster acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard.

The US$68.7 billion purchase, announced last month, was the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters on Wednesday.

Smith said he had previewed the app store policies with U.S. lawmakers and received "a positive reaction." He did not identify the lawmakers.

"Our goal is to build what's called a universal store for games," he added. "In other words, a store that anyone can access on any device on any platform to purchase or download any game that a developer chooses."

Rules for the app store were modeled on antitrust legislation under consideration by the United States and other countries, Microsoft said in a blog post.

"We have developed these principles in part to address Microsoft's growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval in capitals around the world for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard," the company said in the posting.

Other commitments made by Microsoft in the blog post were that its own apps in its store would be held to the same standard as apps from competitors, and that it would not use non-public information from its app store to compete with rivals.

It also committed to refraining from "unreasonable preferencing or ranking" of Microsoft apps over others.

Congress is now considering bills that would ban Big Tech platforms like Amazon.com Inc and others from giving preference to their own products. Another measure would bar big app stores, like Apple Inc's, from requiring app providers to use the platform's payment system and prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices through another app store or payment system.

Smith was in Washington on Wednesday along with Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella and Sarah Bond, vice president of the game ecosystem for Xbox.

With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent and Sony. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie Inc, creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a deal valued at US$3.6 billion.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
app store digital finance microsoft

Partner Content

More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team
Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team

Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team
Baidam Solutions boosts security capability with First Nations' hires

Baidam Solutions boosts security capability with First Nations' hires
This long-term Avaya reseller builds competing UC platform during COVID

This long-term Avaya reseller builds competing UC platform during COVID

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?