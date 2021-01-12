Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro for business, education

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro for business, education

Microsoft has unveiled a new Surface device for business and education customers with the Surface Pro 7+ for Business.

The Surface Pro 7+ for Business is the newest addition to the 2-in-1 Surface Pro family that now includes optional LTE connectivity, removable SSD storage and 11th generation Intel Core processors.

The Surface Pro 7+ starts at $1499 for the basic configuration of Intel Core i3, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, and goes up to $4,699 for the Core i7 version with 32 GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The devices are now available through Microsoft local commercial resellers starting today, with shipping beginning next week.

Microsoft also revealed pricing for its new 85-inch Surface Hub 2S, which starts at $34,099 through local commercial resellers.

First announced at Ignite 2020, the Surface Hub 2S features a Windows 10 Team operating system for group collaboration and a 4K resolution PixelSense touch and ink enabled screen. It also has Microsoft Teams-certified audio and video built-in, as well as an array of onboard sensors.

The Surface Hub 2S will begin shipping to commercial and education customers in Australia later this month.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85"
