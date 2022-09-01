Microsoft, UTS team up for tech consulting program

Microsoft and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have launched an online graduate certificate in business consulting and technology aimed to address the shortage of IT consultants globally.

The vendor co-developed the program with UTS, where students will learn foundational knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform, as well as other skills relevant to IT consulting. The program will be delivered by UTS’ online education partner Keypath Education.

The postgraduate program is designed around its students’ working schedules and would suit students of various professional backgrounds looking to accelerate or enter a career in consulting.

“Our collaboration to build an accelerated course to bring more functional consultants into the jobs market is a world first. There is an urgent need for more professionals equipped with business application skills to meet the demands of organisations seeking technological solutions,” course director Mai Hansford said.

“With this graduate certificate, UTS hopes to boost the supply of technology consultants amidst a huge shortage in Australia and worldwide.”

Hansford added graduates will have skills most in demand from leading consulting and IT firms globally, like Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform, as well as stakeholder engagement skills relevant to digital transformation.

“They will gain critical soft skills to communicate, influence and collaborate with people in various levels and functions in an organisation, from those on the warehouse floor to chief executives,” Hansford said.

Microsoft ANZ education lead Tiffany Wright said soft skills like communication with stakeholders, problem solving and collaboration are essential for technology consultants.

“Organisations and individuals are looking to grasp the huge opportunity offered by business applications, but there is a shortage of skilled consultants right now. This UTS Graduate Certificate helps provide students with real-world skills and experience they can use straight away. As businesses evolve to require new knowledge and skills, graduates will be equipped with the ability to make a real impact,” Wright said.

“Technology consultants cultivate relationships with customers, partners, and stakeholders to identify drivers of satisfaction and establish recovery actions to improve the experience.”

The program will also use Keypath’s KeypathEDGE platform to help identify trends in the labour market, as well as employer needs to drive new degree opportunities that are career-relevant.

Keypath Australia and Asia-Pacific chief executive Ryan O’Hare said, “As part of this initiative, we’re able to support UTS to tap into international and remote student markets and deliver an interactive, seamless and intuitive learning experience that arms working professionals with the exact skills they need to advance in their careers.”

In July, Microsoft also worked with UTS and AustCyber to provide technology skills training programs across Australia.

UTS, along with Western Sydney University, also partnered with Orro Group for the latter's first university scholarship program aimed for students from under-represented groups and experiencing educational barriers.